High-traffic crossings prompt Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach to study road safety

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Planning is underway to make two Wilmington-area roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
As one of Wilmington’s major thoroughfares, South College Road sees more than 80,000 cars every day, according to a traffic count completed by the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2021.
Near the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus, South College Road separates the campus from nearby student apartments.
“Separating UNCW from a great deal of its students is College Road, and with the 80,000 cars a day it’s a formula for not a very good outcome,” said Wilmington City Council member Charlie Rivenbark.