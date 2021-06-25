High-traffic crossings prompt Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach to study road safety

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Planning is underway to make two Wilmington-area roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

As one of Wilmington’s major thoroughfares, South College Road sees more than 80,000 cars every day, according to a traffic count completed by the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Near the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus, South College Road separates the campus from nearby student apartments.

“Separating UNCW from a great deal of its students is College Road, and with the 80,000 cars a day it’s a formula for not a very good outcome,” said Wilmington City Council member Charlie Rivenbark.

Read more here….