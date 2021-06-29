Carolina Beach Mayor will not see re-election, looking to take on a bigger role

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A political big wheel in the Cape Fear has announced a big move. Carolina Beach Mayor Leann Pierce says she will not seek re-election.

But she has other plans.

Pierce took to her Facebook page this morning, announcing that she intends to run for New Hanover County commission in December.

She thanked her followers for continued support and promised to continue supporting the community.

“Representing citizens and helping people has been my way of giving back to the community and I can help a lot more people on the county level,” Pierce said. “I will bring the experience of a lifelong small business owner, the unique understanding of our county beaches, and the tried and proven leadership having served as a mayor in New Hanover County to the board.”

Pierce served as a town council member for 6 years before being elected as Carolina Beach’s first female mayor in 2019.