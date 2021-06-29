Precision Swiss Products, Inc. bringing 125 new jobs to the Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Precision Swiss Products, Inc. a manufacturer of high precision component parts, will create 125 new jobs in Brunswick County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The company will invest more than $9.3 million to locate its headquarters and manufacturing facility to the International Logistics Park shared by Brunswick and Columbus counties.

“We are excited to have another innovative company choose North Carolina for its headquarters,” said Governor Cooper. “With our premier quality of life, convenient location and most importantly, our diverse and highly-skilled workforce in Brunswick County, Precision Swiss Products has made a great decision to join our business community.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support PSP’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The new jobs will employ highly skilled machinists, shipping and receiving workers, quality control personnel, executive and administrative staff.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $54,025, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $6.7 million per year. Brunswick County’s overall average annual wage is $40,184 and Columbus County’s annual wage is $35,138.