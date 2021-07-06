District Attorney’s office releases names of three people killed in Chadbourn shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office has released the names of the three people shot and killed in Chadbourn over the July 4th weekend.

According to a news release, the victims have been identified as Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr, 26, Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21.

Another person was injured in the shooting, but the name is not being released at this time.

Chadbourn Police were notified of the shooting around 3:45 a.m. on July 3. It happened in a parking lot next to a building off Broadway Road, where a large party was underway.

The SBI is also investigating, at the request of the Chadbourn Police Department and District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information, contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146.