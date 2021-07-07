Search for new ILM director looks nationwide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The search for a new director for Wilmington International Airport will include candidates from all across the nation.

The New Hanover County Airport Authority voted today to work with an search firm to find a candidate for the now-vacant position.

In June, the New Hanover County Airport Authority voted to remove Julie Wilsey as director of ILM, giving Wilsey 30 days to complete her tenure.

Wilsey served as ILM’s airport director since 2015, after Jon Rosborough’s retirement. She worked at ILM for more than two decades in various roles, starting as director of facilities and serving as deputy airport director.

Deputy Director Gary Broughton will retire from his position at the airport on Sept. 1.

The search for candidates to fill Wilsey’s previous position will include numerous candidates.

New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman released a statement today on the search:

I’m really glad we are moving forward with an agreement with this executive search firm, because I think having a nation-wide search for a new director is going to be incredibly important in helping us grow this airport into what I know it can be. We have to continue moving forward, looking and growing toward the future, and bringing amazing innovation into this airport. We have a great staff in place, and I forward to seeing who we can find to lead them and this airport.