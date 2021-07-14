Arrest made in food stamp fraud case

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a food stamp case.
On Tuesday, July 13, authorities charged Jami Edwards Burney, 34, of Bladenboro with the following charges: Illegal Possession and Use of Food Stamps, and two counts of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses.
The illegal use of food stamp charges stems from Burney allowing others to use her food stamp EBT card from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, totaling $1,499.01.
The false pretense charges arise from Burney claiming dependents that were not legally hers to claim as far as food and nutrition benefits. The amount obtained falsely was $1,408.00.
The Sheriff’s Office has also issued two criminal summons in relation to the case: Eula Wiggins Burney, 66, and Linda Kay Wiggins, 62 — both of Bladenboro — are wanted for use of Burney’s EBT card.
The use of someone else’s EBT card without being an authorized user is a violation of law under North Carolina General Statute 108A-53.1(B)
Some reports estimate that over 3 million people receive food stamp assistance in a program that services approximately 40 million Americans.