Man charged in Gordon Rd crash that killed woman, injured several others

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 20-year-old Castle Hayne man faces charges in a deadly weekend crash on Gordon Road.

It happened Saturday around 7:15 p.m. near Kerr Avenue.

The NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving three vehicles.

According to a news release, a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Ernest Eddins III, 20, of Castle Hayne, was speeding while heading east toward Wilmington.

The Tacoma began to pass a Mazda SUV in a ‘no-passing zone’ and struck a Subaru SUV head on that was coming in the opposite direction.

The Mazda also hit the Subaru.

A passenger in the Subaru, Linda Harrelson, died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru, James Harrelson, and three children in the vehicle were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Eddins III has been charged with DWI and Felony Death By Motor Vehicle at this time. Other charges are pending.