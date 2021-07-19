Woman appears to have been overcharged twice for Wrightsville Beach parking

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this month, several people were overcharged for parking at Wrightsville Beach, some by hundreds of dollars. Now the town may be in hot water again after one woman shares that it appears she was overcharged twice.

Ashlee Brown went to Wrightsville Beach with her husband, Tim, on July 5. They paid for three hours of parking, totaling $15. That $15 turned into $1500, Brown says she was charged 103 times.

- Advertisement -

Her money was refunded a couple of days later and she didn’t think much else of it, until checking her bank account on Friday. She discovered more than 60 additional $15 charges and she had not been back to the beach.

“That can be really life-altering for someone to have lost that kind of money and has to wait 14 days to get it back because that’s basically what they’ve told me, if this is our fault again then you will get your money back within 14 days,” Brown said.

She’s not the only one this happened to on Friday. A viewer emailed WWAY over the weekend with a similar story. After receiving a refund from the first glitch, he was charged another $160. He, like Brown, is working to get a refund.

Brown called the Wrightsville Beach Parking office and eventually spoke to the vice president of Pivot Parking, the company hired by the town to handle parking. She says they told her they did not have a record of the new charges and it was likely a bank issue. However, she called her bank and they say that is not likely. Brown says she’s not sure what is true.

“It also made me very nervous that this could have been some type of hack or something because now the parking company doesn’t have a record that I’ve paid more and the bank does. What is the truth?” Brown said.

Brown’s bank is investigating and, no matter the result, she wants people to be aware.

“The lesson I’ve learned is to probably check your stuff on a daily basis or every couple days more than once a week or twice a week,” Brown said.

Pivot Parking shared a statement on the issue that reads: