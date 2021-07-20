Breaking and entering suspect captured after six hour search in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for allegedly trying to break into a home in Columbus County on Monday afternoon has been arrested after a six hour search.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Graham Hayes, 31, attempted to break into a home on Blackwell Road in the Cedar Grove area.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived Hayes drove into a corn field, when the vehicle got stuck. Hayes then jumped out and ran off.

K-9s were brought in to help track him down.

The sheriff’s office announced that Hayes had been arrested around 10:00 p.m.

Hayes is charged with breaking and or entering, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine, maintain place controlled substance, possession, drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer, larceny after break/enter, injury to real property, and three failure to appear charges.