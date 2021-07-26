Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington announces new principal

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that Kate Tayloe will serve as the school’s new principal.

Ms. Tayloe assumed her duties on July 12 and is underway preparing for the 2021-2022 academic year which begins August 18.

The former principal of Alderman Elementary (since 2017), Ms. Tayloe has worked with New Hanover County Schools since 2001 as principal, assistant principal, and educator.

GLOW Academy is North Carolina’s only single gender charter school with a current enrollment of 450 students in grades 6 through 11.

GLOW opened in 2016 and will graduate its inaugural class in 2023.

“Kate is a natural leader for today’s educational demands and GLOW Academy’s unique culture,” said Todd Godbey, CEO of GLOW Academy. “Her instructional and strategic leadership reinforces GLOW Academy’s vision that ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life.'”

Ms. Tayloe has been a top performing principal in the New Hanover County school system, implementing programs to improve school performance, enhance faculty professional development and lead school communities through remote learning.

GLOW Academy is still accepting applications for grades six through nine for the 2021/2022 academic year.

ABOUT GLOW ACADEMY:

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington is North Carolina’s only single gender public charter school.

The school opened in August, 2016, with its inaugural sixth grade class, adding a new sixth grade each successive academic year.

The first class of students will graduate in the 2022/23 academic year.

With a focus on providing a single-sex educational choice for students from predominately underserved communities who are often the first in their families to attend college, the 6th thru 12th grade school is part of a nationwide network of 16 groundbreaking and successful single-gender schools.

This Young Women’s Leadership Network is guided by a proven educational model focused on academic rigor, personal responsibility, leadership and college preparedness.

At GLOW Academy, she will: graduate, go to college and succeed in life. For more information about GLOW Academy, visit www.glowacademy.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GlowAcademy1/