Law enforcement looking for potential vandals after tombstones damaged in Bladen County

COUNCIL, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the person or persons responsible for the damage to tombstones in the Council area of the county on Sunday night.

On Sunday, July 24 the sheriff’s office received a report of damage to the tombstones at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetary. Approximately 8 to 10 tombstones were damaged or turned over.

- Advertisement -

The cemetery is located at the intersection of Highway 87 and Lisbon Road in Council.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.