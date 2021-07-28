Prop money circulating in Columbus County

CERRO GORDO, N.C. – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning that prop money is circulating in the county after one business man received a fake $100 bill.

On July 26, 2021, Robert Worley, who owns a fruit stand with an honor system, discovered that someone left a counterfeit prop $100 bill and took approximately four or five watermelons from the stand.

- Advertisement -

Prop money is used in movies, music videos, and in other entertainment industries. It can easily be purchased online.

The prop money used in this transaction has foreign writing stamped on it.

This specific type of counterfeit money looks very similar to US currency, except for a slight color variation, texture variation, and the foreign writing.

Please be vigilant when making cash transactions to ensure that the currency you and the other party exchange is not counterfeit.

If you have any information about the individual responsible for this transaction, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.