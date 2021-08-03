Wilmington City Attorney clarifies how Confederate statues can be permanently removed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council officially voted to permanently remove two Confederate statues from the downtown landscape this week. The city attorney clarified how the controversial decision was possible on Tuesday.

City Attorney John Joye explained the statute says objects of remembrance cannot be permanently removed unless they are owned by a private party and there is a legal agreement that governs removal or relocation.

After sifting through one century’s worth of documents, the city discovered the statues were commissioned and erected by the Cape Fear Three chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In the documents, it stated that the monuments were “administered by the city.” Joye says in his legal opinion the city never owned the statues.

After negotiations, the city got a letter from the Cape Fear Three chapter that claimed ownership of the statues, asking for the property back and stating that it no longer believes Market and Third Streets are the best places for the monuments.

“The city recognizes that claim, we agree with that organization and we are working to return that property to the folks that put them there in the first place,” Joye said.

The council voted six to one to remove the statues, Councilman Charlie Rivenbark was the only dissenting vote.