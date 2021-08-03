WPD: Man driving stolen vehicle wanted on multiple charges after running from crash scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a man who allegedly caused a crash and then ran from the scene.

Omar Mosley, 24, is wanted for felony hit & run, firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, PWISD marijuana, and a red-light violation.

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Randall Parkway and Covil Avenue.

According to a news release, callers reported that a driver was ejected from the car and then ran off.

Police responded and discovered the suspect’s vehicle was stolen and the driver had run a red light, striking the victim who was turning left.

A pistol grip pump shotgun was in plain view in the back seat and witnesses reported that the suspect had discarded a pistol in nearby bushes.

County K9 responded and tracked the suspect east down the railroad tracks but were unable to locate him.

A bomb dog with Wilmington Police located a stolen .22 caliber revolver from Pender County in the bushes in front of Grainger Supply.

Along with the shotgun, officers recovered marijuana and packaging materials from inside the car. The suspect dropped his phone when he was ejected from the car, which led to Mosley’s identification.