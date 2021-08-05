‘Christmas in Harmony’ filming next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Even though it’s the dog days of August, a new movie production is making the Cape Fear think about the yuletide season.

“Christmas in Harmony,” a movie being filmed for the Hallmark Channel, plan to film Monday August 9, 2021 – Thursday August 12, 2021 between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

The main filming location will be the St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church on Market St.

For drivers who need to be wary on the roads: equipment will be parked on 15th St. between Market St. and Dock St. on the westside of the street only.