WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are on the scene of a shooting near downtown Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of S. 12th Street around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a homeless man being shot in the woods.

Detectives are on scene trying to figure out what happened. There are no suspects at this point.

The man mas taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.