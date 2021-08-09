Shooting investigation underway at Motts Landing in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Monkey Junction.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home construction site at The Village at Mott’s Landing.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was shot.

The sheriff’s office said it was an argument between two construction workers and one of them shot the other.

EMS transported the shooting victim to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The construction worker who shot the other has been detained.

We will have more information as it becomes available.