One person shot near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person was shot early Wednesday morning near downtown Wilmington.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. at Anderson and Rankin Streets.

Wilmington Police responded to reports of shots being fired. That’s where they found on victim in the road who had been shot at least twice.

He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Calls about a second victim led to an officer and K9 search of the surrounding area, but no other victims were found.

Wilmington Police are investigating. If you have any information, call (910) 343-3609 or use the WPD app to send in tips.