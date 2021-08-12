Wilmington Police searching for suspect wanted in recent shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the suspect wanted in a shooting near downtown Wilmington.

On Thursday, Chief Donny Williams, police detectives, and members of the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams searched a home on Chestnut Street for Terry Joequill Wilson, 22, but he was not there.

- Advertisement -

Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

1 of 4

This is related to Wednesday morning’s shooting at Anderson and Rankin Street.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found one victim in the road with at least two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to NHRMC.

Calls about a second victim led to an officer and K9 search of the surrounding area, but no additional victims were located. However, later that night, the second victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“It’s very important that we have help from the community in these matters. In this case, we did have cooperation and that cooperation allowed us to identify a suspect which culminated in criminal charges,” said Chief Donny Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use the WPD app to send in tips.