Two people dead in apparent drownings in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two people died in Oak Island on Wednesday in an apparent drowning.

According to Oak Island Water Rescue, around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, three members of the same family got into trouble in the water near the pier on Trott Street. Bystanders retrieved two of them, one was alive and one was dead.

- Advertisement -

The third person’s body was found three hours later.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Tony Young said the victims were caught in rip currents. He said yellow flags are flying and is urging people to use caution.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared as they become available.