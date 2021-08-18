UNCW students kickoff the fall 2021 semester with their first day of classes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today UNCW kicked off the fall 2021 semester, with thousands of seahawks returning to the classroom.

Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors on campus. Unvaccinated residential students, students who reside off-campus, and faculty and staff are required to participate in weekly surveillance testing, beginning next Monday.

Those with proof of vaccination will not have to undergo weekly surveillance testing. UNCW says it will re-evaluate the mask mandate by September 17.