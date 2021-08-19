Gov. Roy Cooper announces positive advancements in NC film industry at local Wilmington film studio

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today Governor Roy Cooper visited EUE/Screen Gems Studios, touting good news for the film industry in North Carolina.

Filmmakers producing projects in North Carolina are on track to invest a record-breaking amount of money this year. $409 million is a record breaking amount the state has seen, since the creation of the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant in 2014. These productions are expected to create more than 25,000 job opportunities for film professionals and background talent, and is adding additional jobs and more economic development across the state.

- Advertisement -

“I would come and meet with people, who would come from all over the city to talk with me about dow distraught they were about the lack of film – television production, and how it was drastically affecting their businesses, and their families, and so bringing that back helps to build those industries back up. It helps bring more money into the area, and not only that it helps put North Carolina on the map,” said Gov. Cooper.

This year’s projects include eight scripted series.