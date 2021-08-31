Local IHOP restaurant pays tribute to service members killed in Kabul Airport attack

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Monday marked the end to the war in Afghanistan, with the withdrawal of the final US troops.

Last week 13 service members were killed in a suicide bomber attack.

The IHOP on Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County is paying tribute to the fallen troops with a reserved table.

The men and women killed, most in their early 20’s, were brought back to the United States on Sunday.

President Joe Biden attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force base.

They were killed in an attack that also took the lives of dozens of Afghans and injured even more.