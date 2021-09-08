FBI searching for man who may be traveling through NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The FBI is assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department in the search for a murder suspect.

The FBI said Malek Anthony Moore, 29, has outstanding warrants for first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and first degree burglary in reference to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg investigation.

The agency said Moore has been identified in multiple other violent offenses against strangers since September 2.

The FBI said Moore may travel using public transportation and railways, and may be traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina and surrounding states.

Moore was last seen wearing the outfit in the far-right photo of the FBI wanted poster, but is no longer in possession of the jacket. His hair is currently cut close and he has been seen wearing a du-rag.

The FBI said anyone who sees Moore should call 911.