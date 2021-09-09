Trio faces long list of drug charges following six-month long investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a six-month investigation, three people have been arrested on a list of drug charges out of New Hanover County.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the Vice & Narcotics Detectives conducted a heroin investigation involving Monique Gaymon and Darnell Hooper at a home on Clay Street. The investigation also led detectives to the home of Henry Massenburg on Barclay Hills Drive.
On September 2, the NHSO Vice & Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 Unit and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed simultaneous search warrants at the two homes.
During the searches, NHSO says detectives seized approximately 1,000 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, three guns (one which was reported stolen) and approx. $11,000 in cash.
Gaymon and Hooper were charged with numerous narcotics charges. Gaymon received a $250,000 secured bond, Hooper received a $60,000 secured bond. Massenburg, who is a convicted felon, was charged with trafficking heroin, along with numerous firearm charges, he received a $800,000 secured bond.