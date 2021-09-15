Today is the COVID-19 vaccine deadline for Novant Health employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday is the deadline for all employees of Novant / New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under rules released in July, employees are required to have at least one of the shots or be approved for exemption from vaccination by September 15.

Infectious Disease Physician at Novant Dr. David Priest says by the end of August, about 87% of Novant employees across the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or obtained an exemption.

Novant / NHRMC has yet to release the vaccination rate among their employees.

In July, one employee against the vaccine spoke to WWAY.

More recently, dozens protested across the street from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, demanding Novant Health rethink a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.