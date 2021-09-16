Water main break prompts East Columbus High to close early

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — East Columbus High School is closing at noon due to a water main break, according to the district.
The Town of Lake Waccamaw says the leaking water main is near 508 E. Old Highway 74/76.
Those in the following areas are experiencing little or no water pressure and should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice:
- 508 E. Old Highway 74/76 Little Wheel of Hope Church and down to E. Old Highway 74/76
- Powell St.
- Mt. Zion St.
- Schulken St.
- James Ave.
- Wananish Ave.
- Fire Tower Rd.
- East Columbus High School