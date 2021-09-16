Water main break prompts East Columbus High to close early

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — East Columbus High School is closing at noon due to a water main break, according to the district.

The Town of Lake Waccamaw says the leaking water main is near 508 E. Old Highway 74/76.

Those in the following areas are experiencing little or no water pressure and should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice:

  • 508 E. Old Highway 74/76 Little Wheel of Hope Church and down to E. Old Highway 74/76
  • Powell St.
  • Mt. Zion St.
  • Schulken St.
  • James Ave.
  • Wananish Ave.
  • Fire Tower Rd.
  • East Columbus High School