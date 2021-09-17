Dozens of K-9 officers head to New Hanover Co. to compete for ‘Top Dog’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – Many law enforcement agencies from across the country are driving into Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wilmington for “The National Police Dog I K-9” trials.

This is the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s first time hosting the United States Police Canine Association K-9 trials. K-9 units from different states come together, hoping to earn a national certification. The dogs will perform an obedience routine, suspect search, evidence recovery, and an obstacle course. The trials will start Sunday evening with a police vehicle procession of all the law enforcement agencies involved.

- Advertisement -

“Approximately 71 dog teams are coming here not only to certify, that’s the main goal, but then beyong certification, they allow us to compete for nation’s top dog. So, there’s certification, and then above that there will be competition,” said Cpl. Jason Cummings, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

The five day event will run until Thursday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the event was not funded by taxpayer money, but through donations raised in fundraisers.

Spectators will be able to watch the trials at Veterans Park in Wilmington, Mike Chappell Park in Carolina Beach, and Joe Eakes Park in Kure Beach.