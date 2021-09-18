The first coding center for kids in Wilmington holds an open house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first coding center for kids in the area has officially opened up shop, and today it welcomed parents and kids to check out a fun way to learn about coding.

Located in the Lumina Commons Shopping Center, “Code Ninjas” teaches kids ages 7-14 how to code by building video games.

Their progress is tracked by starting with a white belt, similar to martial arts, with a goal of earning their black belt in coding.

At the open house, parents stopped by with their kids for a tour, and got a chance to check out a free game building session.

Owner Zoë Mathews says with more kids gaining interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, they are open to learning coding in a fun way.

“It’s the reason why we decided to bring the franchise to Wilmington, our kids were showing a strong interest in it as well, and we just thought, well if our kids are interested in learning and would love to learn, so would all kids,” said Zoë Mathews, “Code Ninjas” owner and operator.

Code Ninjas is a Houston-based company, and is the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise in the United States.