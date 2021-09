NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Captain David Edwin MacAlpine died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center from COVID-19 complications on Friday, Sept. 17.

- Advertisement -

The 53-year-old man died on his birthday and had worked at the sheriff’s office for 30 years.

NHSO deputies were wearing mourning bands over their badges on Monday to remember MacAlpine.

His funeral will be held next Tuesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church.