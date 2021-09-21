PCS: Face masks will be optional for students and staff starting Oct. 4

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –– During Tuesday’s special called meeting of the Pender County Board of Education, the board unanimously voted on two changes regarding mask use while on a school campus and quarantine/isolation orders regarding students and staff.

Face coverings will become optional for all students and staff when on school grounds effective on October 4.

- Advertisement -

Students and staff will be required to wear a mask any time they are riding a Pender County Schools bus, both for school transportation and external activities (field trips, athletic events, etc.). Also, students and staff taking part in off-campus, school-related activities have to abide by local or facility guidelines regarding mask use.

Additionally, school nurses and other school personnel employed by Pender County Schools will not issue quarantine and isolation orders regarding positive cases or exposures of COVID-19 on school grounds. All quarantine and isolation orders are the responsibility of the Pender County Health Director. School nurses and other school personnel will continue to share information with the Pender County Health Director and Health Department and to exclude students and staff consistent with Federal and State laws and regulations.