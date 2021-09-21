Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road over the weekend. Now, troopers are searching for the person responsible.

NC Highway Patrol says the hit-and-run happened around 6:40 a.m. Sunday near McQuillan Drive.

Ammad Brown, 25, of Wilmington had a flat tire and pulled his vehicle off the road. Troopers say he was standing at least partially in the road when he was hit by a passing car. Highway Patrol adds Brown was not actively changing the tire when he was struck.

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, Highway Patrol could not provide any information on the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

If you know any information, contact the NC Highway Patrol.