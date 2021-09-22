Suspect car description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released a description of a car that hit and killed a man on Carolina Beach Road over the weekend.

The accident happened near 6:40 a.m. Sunday near McQuillan Drive.

Ammad Brown, 25, of Wilmington pulled over on the right shoulder of Carolina Beach Road with a flat tire between Myrtle Grove and Carolina Beach. Brown was struck while outside of his car by a passing vehicle that was traveling north on Carolina Beach Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect left the scene in a Black 2013-2015 Honda Civic.

Troopers are asking for help from the public for any information they have, including anyone who saw Brown on the side of the road or anyone who had contact with Brown Saturday evening.

Call NC State Highway Patrol at (910) 395-3917 or dial *HP from your cell.