UNCW Chancellor Sartarelli announces retirement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington will soon be searching for a new leader. Chancellor Jose Sartarelli has announced his plans for retirement.

Sartarelli says his last day at UNCW will be on June 30, 2022.

On Friday, he released the following message:

Every fall, when a new academic year begins, I look back on all that we have accomplished together and ahead to all that we have yet to achieve. This year, when I reflected on my earliest days at the university, beginning July 1, 2015, and glanced ahead to next fall, when UNCW will celebrate its 75th anniversary, I realized that the timing is right for the leadership of this great university to transition from me to a new Chancellor.

In a few moments, the message below will be shared with the full Seahawk community, but I wanted you to be among the first to know that I plan to retire effective June 30, 2022. Serving as Chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been an honor and a privilege for me. Thank you for making it the most exciting, interesting and rewarding journey I’ve ever had.

I already know that my wife Kathy and I won’t say good-bye when we depart next summer. Instead, we will say, wings up, Seahawks! Set your sights on new heights and keep soaring.

Sartarelli is the sixth chancellor and ninth leader of UNCW.