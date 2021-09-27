FEMA sends extra ambulances to Cape Fear due to increased calls related to COVID

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — In response to a resource request submitted to FEMA, North Carolina has received 25 Advanced Life Support ambulances each with a two-person crew of EMS providers. Several of those ambulances are coming to the Cape Fear region.

The ambulances and crews have been assigned to assist nine county Emergency Medical Systems that are experiencing greatly increased calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

- Advertisement -

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

The ambulances arrived in North Carolina late Sunday and crews were provided with personal protective equipment and communications gear on Monday.

Most will begin work for their assigned counties Tuesday.

The number of ambulance crews assigned to each county follows:

Brunswick County 2

Franklin County 2

Graham County 2

Guilford County 3

Macon County 2

Mecklenburg County 5

New Hanover County 4

Pender County 2

Robeson County 3

The ambulance crews will remain assigned to these counties for 10 days. After that period, needs will be reevaluated to see if changes are needed.

North Carolina submitted a request to FEMA on Sept. 10 for 40 Advanced Life Support and 10 Basic Life Support ambulances and crews. These 25 ambulances and crews were provided in response to that request.