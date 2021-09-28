Wilmington man pleads guilty in deadly stabbing at homeless camp

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend at least 12 years in prison for a 2020 stabbing at a homeless camp.

On Monday, Anthony Whitsett, 54, entered a plea of guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court for voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced by Judge Phyllis Gorham.

On June 22, 2020, a yelling match turned physical between Whitsett and 33-year-old Steven Michael Mann at a homeless encampment area between Market Street and Sigmon Road.

During it, Mann was stabbed eight times in the neck and torso. He died at the scene.

Whitsett was found walking blocks away from the crime scene covered in blood and claiming that he was acting in self-defense. The Wilmington Police Department was able to confirm Whitsett’s connection to the crime when they found a knife consistent with one that would have killed the victim in his possession.

Whitsett was previously convicted of Possession of Firearm by a Felon as well as Assault Inflicting Serious Injury. Whitsett had achieved that status as a Habitual Felon, which was deemed an aggravating factor in this plea.