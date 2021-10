NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is in jail under a $1 million bond for child sex crimes.

33-year-old Alfredo Perez Gonzales was arrested Thursday night. He is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

The sheriff’s office says the crimes happened over the span of a year and a half.

The victim was 11 years old at the time.