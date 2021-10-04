League of Women Voters plan candidate forums in Leland, Southport

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The League of Women Voters of Lower Cape Fear is hosting several candidate forums to introduce political aspirants to the public.

The first is Wednesday, October 6 for Leland Town Council and the H2Go Board of Commissioners. On Thursday, October 7, it is for the Southport Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Both start at 6 p.m.

Brunswick County Voter Services Chair Barbara Burrell says the “forums provide voters with the opportunity to hear and see the candidates for their municipality’s governing board.”

Tickets are not required at either event. Information on how to attend and how to submit questions can be found here.