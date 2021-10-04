Non-profit looks to bring hope to Chadbourn youth

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The mission of a newly opened non-profit in Columbus County has its mission in its name; the First Hope Foundation celebrated its ribbon-cutting on Sunday and is now working to get children in the door.

With a goal to stop the violence and educate children, New Jersey native Robbie ‘Pedro’ Stephens founded the non-profit to help the community he’s been a part of for nearly two decades.

“There’s a lot of talent in Columbus County. You got Whiteville, you got West Columbus, East Columbus, South Columbus. That’s a lot of talent,” Stephens said. “Some of these kids don’t be successful and go to college. So my goal really is to make sure these kids come out of high school and try to go to college.”

After witnessing violence among youth for years, Stephens said he knew he had to do something.

There are four main areas of focus — academics, athletics, mentorship, and character development.

Stephens plans to host an after-school program and invite members of the community to serve as tutors. He and a friend are working to get kids involved in sports. Others will serve as mentors to children and teach them about the bible, like Pastor Timothy Lance.

Lance is a retired military officer and educator. He previously served as a juvenile counselor with Columbus County Schools.

“Speaking to a gentleman, a young man, during my juvenile counseling position, I spoke to him about being better and going off and doing something great and the young man said to me, ‘all I have is my boys in my street’ and so his idea and his concept was ‘I can’t go any further than this,'” Lance said.

Only being the second person in his household to college, Lance wants kids to know there are many opportunities available.

“We didn’t have a lot, but I had hopes for something better and therefore I pursued it,” Lance said. “I want these children to know that just as I did, they can do also.”

Stephens said the foundation would not be possible without the help of the community. Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt shared a statement about his support for the non-profit.

“After speaking numerous times with the leaders of the First Hope Foundation, I am looking forward to the many activities that are in store for our community. I feel that the opening of the center is going to be a huge asset to our town and the surrounding areas,” Britt wrote. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their hard work and compassion for our town.”

The foundation hopes to welcome children into the after-school program in the next couple of weeks. For more information on the organization, visit their Facebook page.