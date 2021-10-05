Founding member of Historic Wilmington Foundation dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the founding members of the Historic Wilmington Foundation has died. Elizabeth Wright died on October 1.

The organization issued a release about her passing saying, “Elizabeth and her late husband, Thomas Wright, Jr., were instrumental in founding the Historic Wilmington Foundation in 1966. Through their efforts, much of Wilmington’s historic landscape was preserved, including the Dudley Mansion, Mitchell-Anderson House, and Chandler’s Wharf, which serves as a model of adaptive reuse to this day.”

HWF added that “Elizabeth’s efforts inspired Wilmington to cherish its built history and imagine new uses for old buildings. Elizabeth helped to revitalize Wilmington upon the guiding principle of historic preservation, and her memory lives on in the thriving downtown we see today.”

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, Wilmington, NC. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ministering Circle (P.O. Box 3862, Wilmington, NC 28406) or a charity of your choice.