Man charged in Whiteville hit-and-run that killed two people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed two people in Whiteville.

The Whiteville Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of J. K. Powell Blvd. and Washington St. on Monday. Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena died and two others were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Jacob Taylor Sax, of Mebane, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death.

His bond is set at $300,000 and will appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.