Fire station and parks coming soon to Riverlights community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington held a public information meeting in the Riverlights community on Wednesday morning to share plans for a new fire station and two additional parks in the neighborhood.

The construction of Fire Station 6 is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2022 with an overall budget of $5.7-million coming from the FY 22 Capital Improvement Fund. It will have three bays and its exterior is designed to fit in with the existing structures in Riverlights.

The station will serve the Riverlights community, the Echo Farms community, and a portion of Independence Boulevard. Wilmington Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Robinson said its location will help them better serve the people of Wilmington.

“Being a part of the community and being able to respond quickly to those calls takes a lot of the seriousness out of the calls if we can get to it sooner. We can put a firetruck in front of any incident within the city in like four and a half minutes so we want to make sure that we can do that here as well,” Robinson said. “So when this station gets open we’ll be able to do that for the Riverlights area as well.”

Two parks are also set to be built in the neighborhood, one being adjacent to the fire station. The cost and timeline for the parks are not yet available.