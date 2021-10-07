Silver Alert issued for missing Bladen County man

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bladen County man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Eugene Jerome Hester, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

- Advertisement -

Hester is described as a 5’6″ white male, weighing 220 lbs with green/blue eyes. He was seen wearing a short-sleeve red shirt with blue sweat pants. He was last seen at 913 Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown.

Anyone with information about Eugene Jerome Hester should call Kendell Kelly at the Bladen County Sheriff Office at 910-862-8141.