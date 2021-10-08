Construction for Brunswick Riverwalk Park improvements to begin next week

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville says crews will begin constructing improvements to the Brunswick Riverwalk Park next week.

The first phase of the effort will include a new floating boat dock along the existing boat ramp and a canoe/kayak launch which will be attached to the existing fishing pier.

The project is being funded by a combination of $190,449 in NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management grant assistance and a cash contribution of $63,482 from the Town of Belville.

The work is the first effort to be conducted under the Town of Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan, which is focused on creating mixed-use development that will serve as the heart of a new downtown.

Earlier this year, Belville and the NC Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their joint effort to enable the expansion of the Brunswick Riverwalk Park. The accord extends the park’s boardwalk more than a half-mile to the north of the park to connect with future development and a new downtown Belville off Old River Road.

“We’re excited to get underway with our work to turn our Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” Mayor Mike Allen said. “We thank DEQ and the Division of Coastal Management for aiding our efforts to begin fulfilling our dream of a new downtown Belville.”

Due to construction, the existing boat ramp will be closed until further notice.