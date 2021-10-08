Stolen truck leads to arrest on gun and drug charges, sheriff office says

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle located on a dirt road off of Highway 701 North of White Lake.

The 2003 Chevrolet truck they found was reportedly stolen from LaGrange in Lenior County.

CCSO says a sawed-off .22 rifle was under the seat of the truck at the time the officers approached the vehicle to talk with the driver, William Campbell, and passenger, Sarah Jane Pierce.

“The driver attempted to flee the area and reached behind his back under the seat in an attempt to possibly retrieve the weapon,” the release states. “A Bladen County Deputy tazed the suspect after several commands to comply were not followed.”

Campbell was transported to Bladen County hospital where he was examined for the tazer stun and released.

Campbell was arrested and charged with the follow:

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resisting a Public Officer.

Campbell was also charged with outstanding warrants from Pitt County which were:

Assault on a Female

Two counts of Habitual Misdemeanor Assault

1st Degree Kidnapping

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Felony Probation Violations.

Pierce was charged with Possession of Stolen Goods and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Campbell was transported to the Bladen County Detention Center where he was taken before a magistrate and place under a $51,000 secure bond on the Bladen County charges, and a $25,000 secured bond on the Pitt County charges.

“I am very proud of the way our deputies handled this potentially deadly situation,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “This suspect did not want to be taken into custody and was reaching for a rifle when he was tazed by our deputy.”