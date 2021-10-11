Sheriff’s office: Pedestrian hit, killed by Pender County deputy on Highway 17

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County sheriff’s deputy is accused of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around midnight Sunday on US Hwy 17 near Union Bethel Road.
The woman hit was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS and the medical examiner. The deputy was not hurt.
NCSHP is completing a crash investigation and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office will complete an internal investigation per sheriff’s office policy.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The name of the deputy involved also has not been released.
“This is an extremely sad and unfortunate event and I ask that we all keep those involved in our thoughts and prayers,” PCSO wrote in a release on Monday.