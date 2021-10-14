Bladen County farmer says thief dug up portion of peanut crop

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County farmer says someone stole a portion of his peanut crop.

Dan Ward, a 7th generation farmer and past president of the North Carolina Peanut Growers Association, said he was notified on Sunday that a section of his peanut crop had been dug up from his field located at Happy Valley Road and Highway 242 near Elizabethtown.

He estimates about 375 square feet of the crop was taken. While he says the cost of the loss wasn’t too much, he is a contract farmer so if something like this continues it could severely impact his business.

Ward says the crop taken was one of the newest North Carolina peanut varieties, being grown for next year’s production.

He took to Facebook and posted what happened online to alert other farmers. He hopes that this doesn’t happen again and the person responsible will just ask Ward for some peanuts next time.