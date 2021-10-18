Kure Beach council passes ordinance opposing wind energy leases within 24 miles of shoreline

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The first year of paid parking wrapped up in the Town of Kure Beach and the council is reporting how much was made and taking a stand against wind energy too close to its shoreline.

In the council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, Mayor Craig Bloszinsky reported the numbers have not been finalized but parking made over $700,000. The cost of machines, signage, and other expenses still need to be factored in before the revenue is reported.

The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that asks the United States Bureau of Ocean Energy to not issue any wind energy leases within 24 nautical miles of the Kure Beach shoreline and any other areas that would be visible from the town.

Mayor Bloszinsky shared that he was advised by a resident to increase the number of miles, but the council said they could choose to pass another ordinance if they felt it necessary to increase that number.

While the council was firm in their mission to protect the “viewshed” of the town, the mayor made it clear they want to tell Governor Roy Cooper and other representatives that they support wind energy, but from a distance.

“I think we need to take a stand for our community,” Bloszinsky said. “We’re not opposed to alternative forms of energy. We would like to not see them so that they impact the main driver of our economy, which is our tourist community.”

The council also discussed electric bikes being permitted on the beach after one resident expressed concern that they could be dangerous if someone is riding them too fast. They did not make a decision on the bikes. Instead, Commissioner Allen Oliver will take the discussion to the bike and pedestrian committee and bring a recommendation to the council at a later date.

The Public Works Department announced paving work will begin on Sandman and Anchor Way on Tuesday. Various paving work will be taking place in the town for the next few months.

The council also voted to move their December meeting to Monday, December 13 at 6 pm.