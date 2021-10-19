Columbus County roundabout proposed by NCDOT

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — State transportation officials are proposing to construct a roundabout in western Columbus County to improve safety and traffic flow.

The recommended roundabout at U.S. 74/76 Business/N.C. 130 and Peacock Road outside of Chadbourn is the subject of a public comment period underway. People may submit comments or ask questions of the design team by any of the following methods:

- Advertisement -

Send an email to US74-Chadbourn@PublicInput.com

Call 512-580-8850 and enter project code 5888, then leave a message

Go online at publicinput.com/US74-Chadbourn to learn more project details and how to contact the design team

Suggestions received by Oct. 28 will be considered toward the final design. The roundabout is scheduled to be built in 2023.

The department has installed an all-way stop at this intersection as an interim safety step until the roundabout could be funded, designed and constructed. People can view online the preliminary design of the roundabout.

A 2020 study by the N.C Department of Transportation found roundabouts reduced total crashes by 41% — and fatal and injury crashes by 79% — after they were installed at 13 locations that have a 55 mph limit.

Visit this NCDOT page to learn why the department builds roundabouts and watch two videos on how to easily navigate them.

The department will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tony Gallagher at 919-707-6069 or magallagher@ncdot.gov as early as possible to make arrangements.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior by calling 1-800-481-6494.