Sunset Beach councilwoman resigns during meeting over ‘lack of transparency’ and ‘skewed ethics’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Town Councilwoman Jan Harris dramatically announced her resignation from the council Tuesday morning effective immediately.

The announcement happened just 10 minutes into their morning meeting.

“Those council members alone are responsible for their choices, lack of transparency, skewed ethics, lack of basic respect, and most of all, raw arrogance,” she said. “Please consider this my resignation, effective immediately.”

WWAY reached out to Sunset Beach Mayor Shannon Phillips for comment. He says he considers Harris a friend and hates that she resigned, but understands that she had to do what she felt was best for her, saying he respects that.